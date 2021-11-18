Companies Q&A: Consol Glass director explains what’s behind the glass shortage Scarcity created by changes in drinking habits B L Premium

SA bottlers are still battling a glass shortage in line with their counterparts around the world, with local drink Savanna, the world’s fastest growing cider brand, one of the products worst hit.

Business Day spoke to Dale Carolin, marketing and commercial director of Consol Glass to explain the growing demand for glass. ..