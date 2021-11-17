NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What lies ahead for Transaction Capital
Business Day TV spoke to Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz about the company’s full-year results
17 November 2021 - 08:55
SA’s biggest taxi financier, Transaction Capital, says its 2021 earnings have rebounded to well above pre-pandemic levels, thanks in part to a stellar performance from its debt-collection business.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz about how this balance sheet strength sets the group up for future growth.
