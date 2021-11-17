Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What lies ahead for Transaction Capital

Business Day TV spoke to Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz about the company’s full-year results

17 November 2021 - 08:55 Business Day TV
Despite industry challenges, Transaction Capital’s SA Taxi is on track to post an operational, credit and financial recovery, with earnings nearing 2019 levels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Despite industry challenges, Transaction Capital’s SA Taxi is on track to post an operational, credit and financial recovery, with earnings nearing 2019 levels. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s biggest taxi financier, Transaction Capital, says its 2021 earnings have rebounded to well above pre-pandemic levels, thanks in part to a stellar performance from its debt-collection business.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz about how this balance sheet strength sets the group up for future growth.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Transaction Capital upbeat as it enjoys some Covid-19 tailwinds

Covid-19 continues to put pressure on SA’s taxi industry, but has provided a bump for second-hand car sales as well as the debt-collection business
Companies
1 day ago

Transaction Capital: Disrupting a sector that needed disruption

Though the short-term performance may slow down on such a high multiple, the long-term story is attractive
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ninety One spots a chance to grow from portfolio ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Heineken sees Distell as a gateway to new African ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Deloitte Africa is now much stronger, says new ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nazmeera Moola is Ninety One’s first chief ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Regulator fines consumer champion over National ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.