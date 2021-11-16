Companies

WATCH: Waste is a collective responsibility

Michael Avery and guests discuss the latest rules regarding packaging and substrate materials, known as expanded producer responsibility regulations

16 November 2021 - 15:05
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Plastic, glass, paper — in fact, most packaging and substrate materials — are deeply ingrained in our day-to-day lives. From food to transport, clothing to technology, leisure to healthcare, and sport to culture, it is difficult to imagine a world without these materials.

However, we have a waste and pollution problem in SA,  and we need to account for the negative environmental and socio-economic impacts of our growing dependence on these materials. Until now, there have been voluntary initiatives led by industry, but the so-called expanded producer responsibility (EPR) regulations and associated sector schemes were published and came into force on November 5.

To find out what this new era means for producers, Michael Avery is joined by Mamogala Musekene, deputy director-general, chemicals & waste management at the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment; Shabeer Jetham CEO of The Glass Recycling Company and Sally-Anne Käsner Director of Circular-Vision, a Circular Economy strategy and design consultancy

