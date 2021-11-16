Companies

WATCH: How Vodacom grew its customer base

Business Day TV spoke to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the company’s interim results

16 November 2021 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s largest mobile operator Vodacom has added 6.2-million customers to its subscriber base during the six months to end-September.

This helped lift group revenue by 4.2% to R49.9bn during the period.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub for more detail on this and his outlook for the business.

