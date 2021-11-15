Companies

Shell to scrap dual-share system to simplify its structure

The oil company’s shares will continue to be listed in Amsterdam, London and New York

15 November 2021 - 11:07 Sachin Ravikumar
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — Royal Dutch Shell will scrap its dual-share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure, it said on Monday, as the energy giant battles calls from an activist investor to split up.

The company, which has set targets to gradually shift from hydrocarbons, expects to drop “Royal Dutch” from its name and be called Shell. It also plans to move its tax residence to Britain, its country of incorporation, from the Netherlands.

The moves come weeks after hedge fund Third Point disclosed a large stake in Shell, calling on the oil and gas major to split into multiple companies to increase its performance and market value. Shell hit back, with top executives saying its businesses operated better together than apart.

Shell, along with other European oil majors, has set targets to move away from oil production while investing in non-fossil energy sources like solar and wind power.

Shell’s move to a single class of shares would create a larger single pool of ordinary shares that can be bought back by the company, it said. Shell shares will continue to be listed in Amsterdam, London and New York.

“The simplification is designed to strengthen Shell’s competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and the delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions business,” Shell said.

“The current complex share structure is subject to constraints and may not be sustainable in the long term,” it said.

The moves require at least 75% of votes by shareholders at a general meeting to be held on December 10, Shell said.

Last year, consumer products giant Unilever abandoned its dual Anglo-Dutch structure in favour of a single London-based entity.

Reuters

Australia secure first T20 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner help in eight-wicket victory against New Zealand
Sport
15 hours ago

Vivo Energy names TotalEnergies veteran as CEO designate

Stanislas Mittelman will replace Christian Chammas who oversaw listing of the group in London and Johannesburg
Companies
6 days ago

BP to buy back $1.25bn of shares as profit surges

Repurchases will enable the oil major to increase dividends after its gas trading division reports stellar third quarter
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Heineken in R40.1bn deal to buy ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Legal wrangle hangs over Absa axing of Pityana as ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Elon Musk hints he may sell more Tesla stock and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Addendum Marketplace aims to boost liquidity of ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Companies

Related Articles

Process of measuring carbon needs a revolution similar to the fintech one

Opinion

Shell faces call for break-up as profit disappoints

Companies / Energy

Exxon and Chevron plough profits into share buybacks

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.