Airbus wins Air Lease order for seven A350 freighters

Airbus is stepping up efforts to challenge rival Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market

15 November 2021 - 16:48 Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell
The Airbus logo is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France. File photo: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Dubai — European plane maker Airbus secured a provisional debut order for seven A350 freighter jets from leasing company Air Lease (ALC) on Monday, stepping up efforts to challenge Boeing for a bigger slice of the booming cargo market.

The expansion of e-commerce has accelerated since the global pandemic, while upcoming international rules on plane emissions are putting pressure on freight operators to modernise fleets.

“It is very clear that ... e-commerce is a very stabilising factor in the freighter market place and a growing factor,” said Air Lease CEO John Plueger.

A letter of intent for the freighters signed at the Dubai Airshow on Monday includes more than 100 passenger jets: 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs and four wide-body A330neos.

The order will be finalised in coming months, Airbus said, without giving a value for the deal.

Airbus and ALC said they would launch a multi-million dollar ESG fund initiative that would contribute towards investment into sustainable aviation development projects.

Boeing is expected to launch a competing freighter version of its 777X wide-body passenger plane within weeks. It said on Sunday it was in advanced talks with potential customers.
Airbus upbeat as aircraft sales forecast to soar

Though the pandemic hurt sales, the European aircraft maker plans an ambitious production ramp-up for its A320-family of jets
22 hours ago

Italy’s new flagship airline ITA readies for take-off

Italia Trasporto Aereo faces trying times from day one as it replaces fallen national icon Alitalia
1 month ago

Airlines to accelerate climate pledge at industry talks

Iata will vote on a proposal to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, the most stringent target in the 2015 Paris agreement
1 month ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.