WATCH | Why we must balance social wellbeing against the imperatives of investment

In recent years a growing number of banks and investment firms globally have started to withdraw their support for businesses without plans to transition away from a reliance on non-renewable energy resources.

What is becoming increasingly apparent is that shareholder returns are no longer the only metric under consideration when shaping investment portfolios with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations gaining traction. Organisations have grown increasingly aware of their environmental and social responsibility.

However, while the influence of ESG in boardrooms is increasingly driving investment-based decisions, the question that needs to be asked is just how much weight ESG principles should carry.

A recent Business Day Dialogue, in association with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), debated the principles shaping investment attitudes that favour businesses with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social wellbeing, the knock-on effects for pension fund investments and how to balance the financial prosperity of pension funds in SA.

KAS, a German political party foundation that does diverse work globally, all underpinned by the principles of freedom, justice and solidarity, operates in more than 100 countries. KAS project manager Christoph Kleiber pointed out that ESG was becoming an increasingly important topic.