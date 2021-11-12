NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Alternative investments pick up in SA
Business Day TV spoke to Dino Zuccollo from Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management
12 November 2021 - 08:15
SA investors are growing their exposure to the alternative investment space in an increasingly uncertain environment.
Business Day TV spoke to Dino Zuccollo from Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management for his view on the trend.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.