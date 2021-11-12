Companies

WATCH: Alternative investments pick up in SA

Business Day TV spoke to Dino Zuccollo from Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management

12 November 2021 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

SA investors are growing their exposure to the alternative investment space in an increasingly uncertain environment.

Business Day TV spoke to Dino Zuccollo from Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management for his view on the trend.

