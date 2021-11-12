Companies

WATCH | Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards 2021

Register for the virtual awards ceremony on November 18 at 5pm

12 November 2021 - 05:37
Picture: 123RF/RAW PIXEL

The announcement of the winners of the fourth Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, hosted by talented SA comedian Loyiso Madinga, promises to be an inspiring event. The evening will kick off with a keynote address by futurist and foresight strategist Isaac Nkama before the winners will be celebrated.

For the first time since their inception, the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards has been extended to include nominations from sub-Saharan Africa. We believe this will inspire African companies to join the supplier development ecosystem and add a global perspective to the awards.

The awards, sponsored by Absa and presented in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media and Arena Holdings, showcase best practice in supplier development. They recognise the efforts of large African companies that have committed themselves to supplier development excellence. For many, these programmes make the difference between a growing business and no business at all, and never has this been more evident than during these times of uncertainty.

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards celebrate companies that have commited to using supplier development to build thriving, inclusive and transformative supply chains in Africa.

The 2021 finalists (audited by BDO SA), in alphabetical order, are:

  • Anglo American Zimele
  • Bidvest Afcom
  • Sanlam Foundation
  • Sanofi Aventis SA
  • Distell Group
  • Spar SA
  • Empact Group
  • Tiger Brands
  • Exxaro Resources
  • Fidelity Services Group
  • Gems
  • Ithuba National Lottery
  • Uyandiswa Project Management Services
  • V&A Waterfront
  • Wunderman Thompson

Join us at the virtual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards to honour the companies that are building a better and more inclusive African continent.

Event details:

Date: November 18 2021
Time: 5pm–6.30pm
Location: Online

 

To register your virtual seat, click here >>

