Zero-emissions pledge depends on readiness, says Toyota

Tokyo — Large parts of the world are not ready for zero-emission vehicles, which is why Toyota did not sign a pledge this week to phase out fossil-fuel cars by 2040, the world’s largest automaker says.

Six major carmakers — including General Motors, Ford, Sweden’s Volvo and Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz — signed the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, as did a number of countries including India.

But Toyota and No 2 global carmaker Volkswagen, as well as crucial car markets the US, China and Germany did not.

A spokesperson for Toyota said that where the energy and charging infrastructure, economics and customer readiness exist, “we are ready to accelerate and help support with appropriate zero-emission vehicles”.

“However, in many areas of the world such as Asia, Africa, Middle East ... an environment suitable for promoting full zero- emission transport has not yet been established,” the spokesperson said. “We think it will take more time to make progress ... thus it is difficult for us to commit to the joint statement at this stage.”

According to a study published by the Munich Mobility Show in April, there are huge global disparities in electric vehicle ownership. Sales are soaring in the EU, China and the US.

But cumulative electric car registrations in 2020 in South America, with a population of more than 420-million, were below 18,000. And registrations in Africa, home to 1.2-billion people, were exclusively in SA and totalled just 1,509 cars in 2020.

Volkswagen said the tempo of electric vehicle adoption would “vary from region to region” and CEO Herbert Diess dismissed the zero-emission pledge at a conference on Wednesday. “It could still make sense to use synthetic fuel cars in Latin America in 2035,” Diess said.

Reuters