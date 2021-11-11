Siemens expects supply chain problems to ease after posting strong sales

Munich — Siemens expects supply chain problems that have hindered the industrial revival in the wake of the pandemic to ease next year, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, as its fourth quarter sales and orders beat forecasts.

The maker of factory software and high-speed trains sees further profitable growth as problems resulting from shortages of components and log-jammed logistics networks improve.

Siemens was leaning on its size and its own technology to get enough components to make its machinery and systems which are used by carmakers including Daimler to automate production lines, CEO Roland Busch said. “Knock on wood, we have come through the situation very well. As a result, we’ve been able to keep deliveries at a high level.

“We pool demand for raw materials and components, which ensures our ranking as a relevant partner for more than 1,500 strategic suppliers. We have very good relations with our suppliers.”