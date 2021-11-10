Companies

WATCH: Why the Black Business Council wants new leadership at Eskom

Business Day TV spoke to BBC CEO Kganki Matabane about new leadership for the utility

10 November 2021 - 08:09 Business Day TV
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Black Business Council (BBC) wants Eskom’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and the state utility’s board to step down as load-shedding leaves SA in the dark, again.

Alishia Seckam spoke to BBC CEO Kganki Matabane about the proposal.

