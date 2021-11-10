NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why the Black Business Council wants new leadership at Eskom
Business Day TV spoke to BBC CEO Kganki Matabane about new leadership for the utility
10 November 2021 - 08:09
The Black Business Council (BBC) wants Eskom’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and the state utility’s board to step down as load-shedding leaves SA in the dark, again.
Alishia Seckam spoke to BBC CEO Kganki Matabane about the proposal.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.