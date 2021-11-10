GE’s Larry Culp manages to push through ultimate untangling

This was the break-up that eluded a generation of General Electric (GE) insiders.

When Larry Culp, the first GE CEO not to rise through its ranks, convened a board meeting earlier this month to greenlight the split of the industrial conglomerate into three companies, he secured its backing.

It was a far cry from board meetings held in the 1980s and 1990s by one of Culp’s predecessors, Jack Welch. The iconic entrepreneur got the GE board to back his moves in the opposite direction, getting GE into businesses as diverse as mortgages, credit cards and television entertainment and prompting the Federal Reserve to say the company is too big to fail.

Welch’s successors, Jeff Immelt and John Flannery, gradually sold of many of GE’s businesses to boost the company’s ailing share price in the two decades that followed.

But it was Culp who managed to push through the ultimate untangling of GE, with a plan to break it up into three companies to house its healthcare, aviation and power businesses separately.

Culp, 58, became GE’s CEO in October 2018 after joining it as a board director six months earlier. He started discussing the idea of a break-up with GE’s board a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter, but discussions intensified in the last six months as the plan he put together took shape.

“With the progress on the deleveraging, the progress with our operational transformation, the pandemic lifting … there’s no reason to wait a day,” Culp said. “It’s the right thing to do.”