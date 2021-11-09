Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

09 November 2021 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks of the day.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE faces muted Asian markets on Tuesday as investors wait on fresh catalysts

Absence of major global data releases leaves markets without a firm direction
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — November 8 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms below R15/$ as global risk sentiment improves

Both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England said last week that neither was in a hurry to raise interest rates
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US investors Fidelity and Visa catch African ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says Facebook ...
Companies
3.
Raubex eyes bigger footprint in mining sector
Companies / Industrials
4.
Assupol CEO resigns for ‘personal reasons’
Companies / Financial Services
5.
IFC partners Liquid to boost Africa infrastructure
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.