WATCH: Raubex eyes opportunities in SA’s building market
Business Day TV spoke to Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie about the construction and material group’s first-half results
09 November 2021 - 08:11
Construction and material group Raubex has reported solid first-half results with revenue jumping 52% to R5.99bn and operating profit rocketing to R435.2m as the company recovered from the effect of Covid-19 lockdown measures.
The group’s financial rebound, along with its positive outlook that it will keep benefiting from increased tender activity, prompted Raubex to almost double its interim dividend to 47c.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie for more detail.
