WATCH: Raubex eyes opportunities in SA’s building market

Business Day TV spoke to Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie about the construction and material group’s first-half results

09 November 2021 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL

Construction and material group Raubex has reported solid first-half results with revenue jumping 52% to R5.99bn and operating profit rocketing to R435.2m as the company recovered from the effect of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The group’s financial rebound, along with its positive outlook that it will keep benefiting from increased tender activity, prompted Raubex to almost double its interim dividend to 47c.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie for more detail.

Raubex eyes bigger footprint in mining sector

The group is looking to take stakes in mining companies to secure long-term contracts
Companies
1 day ago

Raubex swings back to profit amid record order book

The group is benefiting from increased tendering in the construction sector
Companies
1 month ago

How to make a small fortune

Small-cap funds make up just R5.8bn of investment into unit trusts. And many investors will regret not investing more
Companies
4 months ago
