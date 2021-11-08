Companies

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers

08 November 2021 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers talk to Alishia Seckam to take a look at the week’s stock market activity and their stock picks.

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as investors await new catalysts

Local attention will be on the medium-term budget statement, while international focus will be on US inflation
Markets
53 minutes ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand and bonds gain despite improved US jobs numbers

The US added 531,000 new jobs in October, from an expected 450,000, data released on Friday showed
Markets
2 days ago

JSE likely to tread water ahead of US nonfarm payrolls report

Local bourse could struggle to find direction given the mixed signals from Asia
Markets
3 days ago
