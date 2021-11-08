ARC makes binding offer for CSG Holdings
News of ARC’s offer for the services group had seen its shares surge 55% in October
08 November 2021 - 14:26
Services group CSG Holdings has received a firm offer from Patrice Motsepe-backed ARC Fund, with a majority of shareholders in favour of delisting.
CSG, which offers staffing solutions and facilities management, said in October it had received a nonbinding indicative offer from UBI General Partner in its capacity as general partner of the ARC Fund, an investment vehicle of African Rainbow Capital...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now