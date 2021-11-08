Companies ARC makes binding offer for CSG Holdings News of ARC’s offer for the services group had seen its shares surge 55% in October B L Premium

Services group CSG Holdings has received a firm offer from Patrice Motsepe-backed ARC Fund, with a majority of shareholders in favour of delisting.

CSG, which offers staffing solutions and facilities management, said in October it had received a nonbinding indicative offer from UBI General Partner in its capacity as general partner of the ARC Fund, an investment vehicle of African Rainbow Capital...