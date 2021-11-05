NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Afrimat’s interim profit soars
Business Day TV talk to Afrimat CFO Pieter de Wit about the company’s half-year results
05 November 2021 - 08:41
Afrimat has delivered a solid half-year performance.
The building materials and mining group has reported a 60.5% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS), due to a strong showing by all its divisions as well as higher iron-ore prices.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CFO Pieter de Wit about company’s half-year results.
Or listen to full audio
