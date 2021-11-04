Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum

04 November 2021 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Rand gets reprieve as Fed tempers expectations of rates hike

The focus is now on the Bank of England’s policy meeting this afternoon
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — November 3 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

JSE firmer ahead of Fed decision

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce plans to pare back monetary policy support amid concern over inflation
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Peter Moyo and Old Mutual saga drags on in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Competition Commission accuses Naspers of bully ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Renergen rockets as helium reserves jump sevenfold
Companies / Energy
4.
New Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad must deliver on ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Anglo American appoints first South African as ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.