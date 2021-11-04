Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Dis-Chem restores interim dividend

Business Day TV spoke to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais about the pharmacy group’s interim results

04 November 2021 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem has reinstated its interim dividend after the company reported a 35% rise in first-half headline profit.

The group says it achieved positive results, continued to take market share and delivered strong cash generation, despite a tough economic environment.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais for more detail

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Dis-Chem shares surge on expansion, high profits

Pharmaceutical chain grows footprint and sets up new lines of business
Companies
22 hours ago

Clicks targets new strategy by betting on baby boom

Pharmacy group and retailer is opening 11 new baby stores in large malls
Companies
1 week ago

Dis-Chem confident as it diversifies into health insurance sector

Hospital group Netcare also announces  three more insurance plans
Companies
2 weeks ago

Royal Bafokeng among investors in Dis-Chem’s R2.3bn BEE deal

The pharmaceutical group’s founding family is selling a large chunk of shares to a consortium
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Peter Moyo and Old Mutual saga drags on in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Renergen rockets as helium reserves jump sevenfold
Companies / Energy
3.
Competition Commission accuses Naspers of bully ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
New Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad must deliver on ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Anglo American appoints first South African as ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.