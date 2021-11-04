NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Dis-Chem restores interim dividend
Business Day TV spoke to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais about the pharmacy group’s interim results
04 November 2021 - 07:57
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem has reinstated its interim dividend after the company reported a 35% rise in first-half headline profit.
The group says it achieved positive results, continued to take market share and delivered strong cash generation, despite a tough economic environment.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais for more detail
