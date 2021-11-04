NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bolt eyes electric taxi rollout in SA
Business Day TV spoke to Bolt SA regional manager Gareth Taylor about using electric vehicles in the company’s fleet
04 November 2021 - 08:12
On-demand transport group Bolt plans to introduce a green taxi offering to the SA market in the next few months as it considers using electric vehicles in its fleet.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Bolt SA regional manager Gareth Taylor for more detail.
