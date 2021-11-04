Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bolt eyes electric taxi rollout in SA

Business Day TV spoke to Bolt SA regional manager Gareth Taylor about using electric vehicles in the company’s fleet

04 November 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
The app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi on a cellphone. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
The app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi on a cellphone. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

On-demand transport group Bolt plans to introduce a green taxi offering to the SA market in the next few months as it considers using electric vehicles in its fleet.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Bolt SA regional manager Gareth Taylor for more detail.

