Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

29 October 2021 - 11:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks of the day.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE poised for biggest monthly gain in about a year

JSE could follow global markets lower on Friday as rand continues to trade erratically
Markets
5 hours ago

Market data — October 28 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
15 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE climbs but the signals remain mixed

Elevated inflation and the prospect of sooner-than-expected rate hikes weigh on solid corporate earnings
Markets
18 hours ago

JSE lifts but inflation worries remain

Investors are looking out for the European Central Bank’s monetary policy statement on Thursday
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff granted leave to appeal liquidation bid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PIC’s demand for higher price hinders Heineken ...
Companies
3.
Six best shares you probably have never heard of
Companies / Investors Monthly
4.
EOH works on a plan to cut debt in the months ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Alphabet nears $2-trillion valuation after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.