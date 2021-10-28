Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA's ETP industry is expanding

Business Day TV spoke to etfSA.co.za MD Mike Brown about the popularity of exchange traded products

28 October 2021 - 09:29 Business Day TV
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK

The popularity of exchange traded products (ETP) is growing, with the sector as a whole expanding by just more than 13% in the first nine months of 2021, according to etfSA.co.za.

Business Day TV spoke to etfSA.co.za MD Mike Brown for more detail.

