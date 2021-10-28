NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s ETP industry is expanding
Business Day TV spoke to etfSA.co.za MD Mike Brown about the popularity of exchange traded products
28 October 2021 - 09:29
The popularity of exchange traded products (ETP) is growing, with the sector as a whole expanding by just more than 13% in the first nine months of 2021, according to etfSA.co.za.
Business Day TV spoke to etfSA.co.za MD Mike Brown for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.