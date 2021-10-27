NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why foreigners are snapping up SA bonds
Business Day TV spoke to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB about the bond market
27 October 2021 - 09:57
Foreigners have more of an appetite for SA bonds than previously thought, according to new data from the JSE.
The bourse says this shows that investors have confidence in the government’s policies and have an appetite for yields that are among the highest in emerging markets.
Business Day TV spoke to Michelle Wohlberg from RMB.
