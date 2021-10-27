NEWS LEADER
WATCH: NEF to support unrest-affected businesses
Business Day TV spoke to National Empowerment Fund CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa
27 October 2021 - 10:02
The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has committed R722m to help support businesses that were affected by the unrest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.
Alishia Seckam spoke to NEF CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa for more detail
