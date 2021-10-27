Companies

WATCH: NEF to support unrest-affected businesses

Business Day TV spoke to National Empowerment Fund CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa

27 October 2021 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Philisiwe Mthethwa, CEO National Empowerment Fund. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/ SUNDAY TIMES
Philisiwe Mthethwa, CEO National Empowerment Fund. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/ SUNDAY TIMES

The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has committed R722m to help support businesses that were affected by the unrest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

Alishia Seckam spoke to NEF CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa for more detail

Solidarity Fund and NEF to provide R450m to businesses hit by looting

The Solidarity Fund and the National Empowerment Fund have teamed up to offer R450m in financial assistance to businesses affected by the civil ...
National
1 week ago

Patel says ‘speedy’ processes pushed R1.5bn to unrest-hit businesses

The IDC is processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m
National
1 week ago

Retail sales figures disappoint in August

Analysts say fallout from the July unrest played a role in the 1.3% year-on-year contraction
Economy
1 week ago
