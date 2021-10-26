Companies

WATCH: Altron eyes growth opportunities

Business Day TV spoke to Altron CEO Mteto Nyati about the company’s strategy to run a leaner operation

26 October 2021 - 08:20 Business Day TV
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Technology group Altron is upbeat about its prospects as it focuses on growth areas such as cloud, data analytics, internet of things and security.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Mteto Nyati about Altron’s strategy to run a leaner operation.

Altron upbeat about prospects, but clients hold off on large projects

Revenue  and profit rise in second half as group plans to run a leaner operation with reduced reliance on hardware
Companies
1 day ago

Spin-off of Bytes Technology eats into Altron earnings

Market reaction eclipses conditional takeover approval  of LawTrust
Companies
1 week ago

Altron sells training business People Solutions

Altron group CEO Mteto Nyati says that business no longer aligned with its ‘Altron 2.0 strategy’ but that it had a great industry track record
Companies
3 weeks ago

New Altron index shows how pandemic hit short-term credit

Contraction is set to have a negative multiplier effect through the economy, says GIBS consultant
Companies
1 month ago

