WATCH: Altron eyes growth opportunities
Business Day TV spoke to Altron CEO Mteto Nyati about the company’s strategy to run a leaner operation
26 October 2021 - 08:20
Technology group Altron is upbeat about its prospects as it focuses on growth areas such as cloud, data analytics, internet of things and security.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Mteto Nyati about Altron’s strategy to run a leaner operation.
