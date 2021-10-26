WEBINAR | Will pension funds meet the green challenge?

Pressure is growing for businesses to revise their priorities and shift focus to environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability initiatives to attract business investment.

For pension fund investment teams, the question is whether to secure the financial futures of their shareholders through businesses that may harm or heal the planet.

COP26, the global climate summit, takes place in November and national leaders will again consider the actions required to mitigate climate change by shaping the impact of industries and countries that maintain a disproportionately heavy reliance on non-renewable, fossil-fuel energy resources. The success of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord pledges is going to be strongly influenced by the willingness of the public to have a voice about where their investments are being placed.

Recently, Nedbank and FirstRand Bank both started to withdraw financing for coal-fired power plants in SA as the country is already the 12th-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the world. Similarly, the Remgro investment group recently announced a priority shift that will focus more closely on sustainable business practices.