Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers

25 October 2021 - 08:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers spoke to Business Day TV about Friday’s market movers.

Or listen to the full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday as US earnings season continues

Positive third-quarter reports helped support markets last week, despite lingering supply-chain and inflation concerns
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on a high note as China’s Evergrande avoids a default

All share index climbs the most in two weeks, buoyed by the Chinese property giant making a last-minute coupon payment and solid company earnings ...
Markets
2 days ago

JSE firmer as China’s Evergrande avoids a default

JSE all share gains 0.8% midmorning as Evergrande debt repayment ‘to provide some relief to China equities’
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mark Sardi steps down as Ascendis Health CEO
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Analysts back investments in food stocks aimed at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Eskom teams up with coal suppliers to cut ...
Companies / Energy
4.
E-commerce user base grows as Telkom targets ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Talks collapse between Italy government and ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.