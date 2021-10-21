Companies

WATCH: Steady demand boosts Balwin Properties

Business Day TV spoke to Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes about the company’s six-month results

21 October 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Balwin Properties’ operations are steadily recovering.

SA’s largest sectional title developer was hard hit by the economic fallout from Covid-19, but says it is now seeing robust demand for apartments.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Steve Brookes about the company’s interim results.

