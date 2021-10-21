NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Steady demand boosts Balwin Properties
Business Day TV spoke to Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes about the company’s six-month results
21 October 2021 - 08:12
Balwin Properties’ operations are steadily recovering.
SA’s largest sectional title developer was hard hit by the economic fallout from Covid-19, but says it is now seeing robust demand for apartments.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Steve Brookes about the company’s interim results.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.