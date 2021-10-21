Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum about the day’s market movers

21 October 2021 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Steven Schultz from Momentum joins Business Day TV for a in-depth view of the day's market movers.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday amid Evergrande jitters

Positive corporate earnings lifted US markets overnight, but there are also concerns property giant Evergrande is headed for default
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as US profits lift sentiment

But uncertainty about inflation, the global economy and Covid-19 persists and this is likely to keep markets volatile
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE muted as strong US corporate earnings contend with global risks

Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley says market sentiment remains ‘decidedly positive’ thanks to support from US earnings
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay faces a tough rival in battle for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Gareth Ackerman urges government to move Mooi ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Woolworths joins Netcare in raising green debt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Oppenheimer family taps Asia’s wealthy
Companies
5.
Balwin upbeat over apartment demand as it ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.