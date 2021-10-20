NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand gains ground against softer dollar
Business Day TV talks to Varushka Singh from RMB about the local currency’s performance
20 October 2021 - 08:37
A softer dollar has given the local currency a boost, helping it recover from a its recent weakness.
Zinathi Gquma spoke to Varushka Singh from RMB for more detail.
