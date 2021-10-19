Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How streamlining boosted Calgro M3

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Wikus Lategan about the company’s half-year results

19 October 2021 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Calgro M3’s streamlining efforts are paying off.

The affordable housing and memorial parks group returned to profitability during its half year and reported headline earnings per share of 42.79c.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Wikus Lategan about the company’s half-year results.

Calgro M3 optimistic about affordable housing demand as profits rebound

The group has been narrowing the number of provinces in which it has projects, and has been looking to get more out of existing ones
Companies
1 day ago

Calgro M3 shares rocket after glowing trading update

The developer of affordable housing says profit will surge in the six months to end-August
Companies
1 week ago

Calgro M3 expects a rebound in interim results

The housing developer has been able to roll out affordable units under less strict lockdown restrictions than in 2020
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Spur considers next move as loss in tax case ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Extension by Reserve Bank lifts Steinhoff’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Dis-Chem confident as it diversifies into health ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
JSE star Thungela hit by own report on Transnet
Companies / Mining
5.
MTN joins Telkom case against Icasa about ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.