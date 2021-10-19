NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How streamlining boosted Calgro M3
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Wikus Lategan about the company’s half-year results
19 October 2021 - 08:15
Calgro M3’s streamlining efforts are paying off.
The affordable housing and memorial parks group returned to profitability during its half year and reported headline earnings per share of 42.79c.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Wikus Lategan about the company’s half-year results.
