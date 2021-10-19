Companies

WATCH: Can the economy recover?

Alishia Seckam spoke to Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga about SA’s growth prospects

19 October 2021 - 08:42 Business Day TV
A pedestrian walks past the International Monetary Fund headquarters building in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: 123RF/BUMBLEDEE
A pedestrian walks past the International Monetary Fund headquarters building in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: 123RF/BUMBLEDEE

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank expect SA to grow by 5% in 2021, largely due to the favourable global climate and base effects.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga about SA’s growth prospects.

