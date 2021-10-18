NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Marketing costs knock Karooooo’s profit
Business Day TV spoke to Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto about the company’s interim results
18 October 2021 - 07:46
Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, has reported an 18% rise in revenue due to strong subscriber growth.
However, this has not filtered through to the company’s bottom line, with profit falling by 12% as the company incurred higher marketing costs.
