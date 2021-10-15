WATCH: Stock Pick

Brent crude futures rise on tighter supplies as higher gas and coal prices stoke a switch to oil products
The work of almost 100 artists is on display across multiple indoor and outdoor sites at Melrose Arch’s SculptX
Seifsa warns of more headwinds after union rejects revised wage offer
Mabuyane, Madikizela want the courts to halt any further investigation and to evidence to be handed over
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments
The second phase aims to reach 570,000 people and has introduced some new programmes
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lelanie Bason, MD of the academy and venture departments at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Committee will weigh whether to make a similar recommendation for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on Friday
The Proteas captain says he is feeling better by the day since his surgery
Zuma supporters rally in Durban, Spain’s volcano, a deadly shooting in Beirut, soccer supporters return to matches, and more
Alishia Seckam spoke to Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital about the day’s market movers.
