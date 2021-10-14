Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why SAA is a new airline with old problems

Business Day TV spoke to SA Cabin Crew Association chair Christopher Shabangu

14 October 2021 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Revamped national carrier SAA is back in business after a lengthy business rescue process, but unions say there are issues at the airline that need to be addressed.

Alishia Seckam spoke to SA Cabin Crew Association chair Christopher Shabangu for more detail.

‘Old SAA habits’ are on display, Numsa members complain

But the airline’s Vimla Maistry says the rumours that SAA managers are getting pay increases are untrue
National
21 hours ago

RIZA MOOSA: When SOEs are no longer public companies, what are the rules?

The proposed sale of a majority share in SAA raises questions around how mixed enterprises will run
Opinion
1 day ago

Government aims to close SAA deal with Takatso by year’s end

Consortium will hold majority stake in airline in terms of transaction
National
3 weeks ago
