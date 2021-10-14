News Leader
WATCH: Why SAA is a new airline with old problems
Business Day TV spoke to SA Cabin Crew Association chair Christopher Shabangu
14 October 2021 - 08:36
Revamped national carrier SAA is back in business after a lengthy business rescue process, but unions say there are issues at the airline that need to be addressed.
Alishia Seckam spoke to SA Cabin Crew Association chair Christopher Shabangu for more detail.
