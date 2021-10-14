Companies

WATCH: How the financial market has shown resilience despite challenges

Business Day TV talks to Absa Kenya’s head of markets for Africa regional operations, Anthony Kirui

14 October 2021 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WISITPORN
SA’s financial market has remained on a path of growth despite a weak economic environment.

The country has maintained its lead in the Absa financial markets index for 2021, largely due to its market depth and access to foreign exchange​.

Zinathi Gquma spoke to Absa Kenya’s head of markets for Africa regional operations, Anthony Kirui, for more detail.

