WATCH: How the financial market has shown resilience despite challenges
Business Day TV talks to Absa Kenya’s head of markets for Africa regional operations, Anthony Kirui
14 October 2021 - 08:13
SA’s financial market has remained on a path of growth despite a weak economic environment.
The country has maintained its lead in the Absa financial markets index for 2021, largely due to its market depth and access to foreign exchange.
Zinathi Gquma spoke to Absa Kenya’s head of markets for Africa regional operations, Anthony Kirui, for more detail.
