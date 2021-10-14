NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Global chip shortage likely to persist into 2022
Business Day TV spoke to Victor Mupunga from Old Mutual Private Client Securities
14 October 2021 - 08:21
The global chip shortage could last longer than expected.
Analysts say the deficit could continue into 2022 as demand outweighs supply, leading to delays in the manufacturing of car parts and consumer electronics.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Business Day TV spoke to Victor Mupunga from Old Mutual Private Client Securities for his take on the chip shortage.
