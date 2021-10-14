Companies

WATCH: Equites and Eskom’s pension fund form joint venture

Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan about the deal

14 October 2021 - 08:27 Business Day TV
The Arnot coal-fired power station, operated by Eskom in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Equites Property Fund has entered a R1.45bn joint venture with Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF).

Equites said the deal is in line with its plans to diversify its funding streams.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan for more detail.

