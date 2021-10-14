NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Equites and Eskom’s pension fund form joint venture
Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan about the deal
14 October 2021 - 08:27
Equites Property Fund has entered a R1.45bn joint venture with Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF).
Equites said the deal is in line with its plans to diversify its funding streams.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan for more detail.
