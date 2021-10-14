Companies

Coca-Cola seeks R120bn value in blockbuster JSE listing

Talks are ongoing and the final timing and size of the IPO will depend on investor appetite and market conditions, say sources

14 October 2021 - 20:08 Ruth David
Picture: REUTERS/JACKY NAEGELEN
Picture: REUTERS/JACKY NAEGELEN

Coca-Cola is seeking a value of €7bn (R120bn) for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa when it lists the bottler in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The soft drinks giant is poised to appoint Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Standard Bank Group to run the initial public offering (IPO), the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. More banks could get added to the roster in the coming weeks, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and the final timing and size of the IPO will depend on investor appetite and market conditions, according to the people. A representative for Coca-Cola referred a request for comment to the Africa business. Representatives for Bank of America, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Morgan Stanley and Standard Bank declined to comment.

Coca-Cola holds 66.5% of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, having paid $3.15bn in 2016 to buy AB InBev out of the African bottling joint venture.

It tried to offload the stake a year later and drew interest from the likes of Heineken and Coca-Cola, reports said at the time. In April, Coca-Cola said it was working with Rothschild & Company on an IPO of the business, with shares to be listed in Amsterdam and Johannesburg. 

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa operates in 14 territories on the continent and accounts for about 40% of the Atlanta-based company’s drinks sold there, according to its website. Coca-Cola concluded a deal earlier in 2021 to increase local shareholding in its SA bottling unit.

Companies have raised about $73bn from IPOs on European exchanges this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with the deals outpacing stake sales for the first time since 2018.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Coca-Cola bottler’s listing will add another blue chip to JSE

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa listing is set to  hand investors ownership in the continent's largest bottler of non-alcoholic products
5 months ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Why the JSE is shrinking (hint: it’s not a cyclical slump)

SA is making a hash of itself as an investable destination, with its strangulating levels of red tape, incoherent policy and anti-business ideology
16 hours ago

Bankable delistings for savvy investors

A buyout frenzy is not all bad news as investors get to cash out. The FM rounds up those likely to be next in line
16 hours ago
