WATCH: Why M&R bought JJ White

Business Day TV spoke to Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas about the R425m deal

13 October 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
M&R CEO Henry Laas. Picture: SUPPLIED
Murray & Roberts is expanding its offering in North America.

The group has acquired multi-trade contractor JJ White in a deal worth R425m.

Alishia Seckam discussed the acquisition and its merits in greater detail with M&R CEO Henry Laas.

M&R buys JJ White to bolster presence in North America

Founded in 1920, JJ White is a multi-trade engineering and contracting business, headquartered in the US
