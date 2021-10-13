NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why M&R bought JJ White
Business Day TV spoke to Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas about the R425m deal
13 October 2021 - 08:14
Murray & Roberts is expanding its offering in North America.
The group has acquired multi-trade contractor JJ White in a deal worth R425m.
Alishia Seckam discussed the acquisition and its merits in greater detail with M&R CEO Henry Laas.
