NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DBSA secures R3bn to fund renewable energy
Business Day TV spoke to Development Bank of Southern Africa CFO Boitumelo Mosako about the loan from Pacific Investment Management
13 October 2021 - 08:08
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has secured a R3bn loan from Pacific Investment Management.
The funds will be used to refinance debt that DBSA has in renewable projects, and will also go towards investing in ventures that are focused on generating additional capacity.
Alishia Seckam spoke to DBSA CFO Boitumelo Mosako for more detail.
