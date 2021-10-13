Companies

WATCH: DBSA secures R3bn to fund renewable energy

Business Day TV spoke to Development Bank of Southern Africa CFO Boitumelo Mosako about the loan from Pacific Investment Management

13 October 2021 - 08:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOONTHORN WONGSAITA
Picture: 123RF/SOONTHORN WONGSAITA

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has secured a R3bn loan from Pacific Investment Management.

The funds will be used to refinance debt that DBSA has in renewable projects, and will also go towards investing in ventures that are focused on generating additional capacity.

Alishia Seckam spoke to DBSA CFO Boitumelo Mosako for more detail.

Pacific Investment Management to lend R3bn to DBSA to fund renewable energy

The money from Pimco will be used to refinance debt that DBSA has in renewable projects
National
23 hours ago

DBSA’s R3bn loan to open green funding floodgates for Africa

Pimco’s  offshore bond issuance will help refinance renewable power projects on the bank’s books
National
10 hours ago

DBSA has $200m to kick-start green self-generation projects

The development bank says projects that are in an advanced stage of planning will be prioritised
National
2 months ago

DBSA fails to justify the undermining of its investment mandate

The issue at play is what qualifies as “economic development,” Jonker argues
Opinion
2 months ago
