WATCH: GUDGU hits an impressive sweet spot

12 October 2021 - 15:10
Picture: 123RF/BEAT1
Capetonians Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock of GUDGU, which manufactures sugar-free cordials, have won R1-million in the Engen Pitch & Polish Competition.

The founder-owners of GUDGU — an Afrikaans acronym for Goedheid Uit Die Grond Uit or Goodness From The Earth — will receive R650,000 in cash paid out over two years as they achieve the milestones laid out in their pitch, and a bursary of R350,000 for a full two-year Raizcorp incubation programme as part of this year’s Engen Pitch & Polish Competition.

Michael Avery is joined by Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz, Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock.

Sweet promise for sugar cane in biofuel

The plan seeks to ease a crisis caused by a flood of cheap imports, much of them from Eswatini
Business
2 days ago

NZAMA MBALATI: Sugar tax is working as planned and should be increased

Studies show health promotion levy reduces harmful consumption
Opinion
1 day ago
