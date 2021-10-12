WATCH: GUDGU hits an impressive sweet spot

Capetonians Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock of GUDGU, which manufactures sugar-free cordials, have won R1-million in the Engen Pitch & Polish Competition.

The founder-owners of GUDGU — an Afrikaans acronym for Goedheid Uit Die Grond Uit or Goodness From The Earth — will receive R650,000 in cash paid out over two years as they achieve the milestones laid out in their pitch, and a bursary of R350,000 for a full two-year Raizcorp incubation programme as part of this year’s Engen Pitch & Polish Competition.

Michael Avery is joined by Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz, Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock.