WATCH: How infrastructure investment will boost the economy
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego about investing in infrastructure
11 October 2021 - 08:16
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard as lockdown measures reduced activity, but the government hopes that investment in infrastructure will create jobs and give the economy a much-needed boost.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego for more detail.
