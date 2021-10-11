Companies

WATCH: How infrastructure investment will boost the economy

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego about investing in infrastructure

11 October 2021 - 08:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard as lockdown measures reduced activity, but the government hopes that investment in infrastructure will create jobs and give the economy a much-needed boost.

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego for more detail.

HILARY JOFFE: Insfrastructure-led recovery means ... investment in infrastructure

Endless conferences won't lead to any economic benefit unless the government does what it says it wants to do, writes Hilary Joffe
Opinion
3 days ago

Cosatu urges government to enact ‘whole recovery plan’

Blockages to investment should be removed and broken SOEs fixed, trade union federation says
National
13 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Policy digs us into a hole instead of helping SA mine private investment

If an enabling approach to mining was pursued, we could see change in fixed capital formation
Opinion
14 hours ago

TSHEPO NCUBE: Africa is open for business despite negative headlines

The continent is still one of the remaining frontier markets where capital can generate huge investment returns for patient investors
Opinion
16 hours ago
