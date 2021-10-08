NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Nissan is optimistic about the future
Business Day TV spoke to Nissan Africa MD Mike Whitfield about signs of recovery
08 October 2021 - 08:37
SA’s automotive sector felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Nissan says it is seeing signs of recovery despite some supply chain disruptions.
Zinathi Gquma spoke to Nissan Africa MD Mike Whitfield about the company’s outlook.
