WATCH: Why Nissan is optimistic about the future

Business Day TV spoke to Nissan Africa MD Mike Whitfield about signs of recovery

08 October 2021 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Along with more purposeful styling the updated Navara is improved in refinement. Picture: SUPPLIED
Along with more purposeful styling the updated Navara is improved in refinement. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s automotive sector felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Nissan says it is seeing signs of recovery despite some supply chain disruptions.

Zinathi Gquma spoke to Nissan Africa MD Mike Whitfield about the company’s outlook.

