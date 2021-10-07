NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why the World Bank lifted its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa
Business Day TV spoke to World Bank chief economist Albert Zeufack
The World Bank has lifted its 2021 growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa by 1% to 3.3%, citing elevated commodity prices, the relaxation of stringent pandemic measures and a recovery in global trade.
Alishia Seckam spoke to World Bank chief economist Albert Zeufack for more detail.
