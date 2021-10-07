Companies

WATCH: Why the World Bank lifted its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa

Business Day TV spoke to World Bank chief economist Albert Zeufack

07 October 2021 - 07:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHARLES WOLLERTZ

The World Bank has lifted its 2021 growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa by 1% to 3.3%, citing elevated commodity prices, the relaxation of stringent pandemic measures and a recovery in global trade.

Alishia Seckam spoke to World Bank chief economist Albert Zeufack for more detail.

