WATCH: Vunani posts jump in interim revenue
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Butana Khoza about the company’s half-year results
07 October 2021 - 08:03
Vunani had a bumper first half. The financial services group has reported a 19% rise in revenue, due to the fees earned from its advisory services, asset administration and insurance premiums.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Butana Khoza about the company’s half-year results.
