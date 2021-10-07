Companies

WATCH: Vunani posts jump in interim revenue

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Butana Khoza about the company’s half-year results

07 October 2021 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Vunani CEO Butana Khoza. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vunani had a bumper first half. The financial services group has reported a 19% rise in revenue, due to the fees earned from its advisory services, asset administration and insurance premiums.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Butana Khoza about the company’s half-year results.

Vunani sets sights on acquisitions after Covid-19 hit

Group is upbeat on opportunities after pandemic put pressure on new insurance business
Companies
4 months ago

Vunani hives noncore units from principal investments

The company will spin off noncore stakes into a new entity called Vunani Capital Partners
Companies
10 months ago

Vunani gets revenue boost from acquisitions

Financial services group’s turnaround of institutional securities business helps underpin rise in interim revenue
Companies
10 months ago

