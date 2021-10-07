NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How the mining sector can contribute to rebuilding economy
Business Day TV spoke to Bernard Swanepoel, the chair of the Joburg Mining Indaba, about the role of the industry in SA’s economic recovery
07 October 2021 - 08:32
The government and mining executives have gathered for the two-day annual Joburg Mining Indaba.
Key focus areas at the event include the role of the mining industry in rebuilding the economy and the process of developing a greener energy environment.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Bernard Swanepoel, the chair of the indaba for, more detail
