WATCH: How the mining sector can contribute to rebuilding economy

Business Day TV spoke to Bernard Swanepoel, the chair of the Joburg Mining Indaba, about the role of the industry in SA’s economic recovery

07 October 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The government and mining executives have gathered for the two-day annual Joburg Mining Indaba.

Key focus areas at the event include the role of the mining industry in rebuilding the economy and the process of developing a greener energy environment.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Bernard Swanepoel, the chair of the indaba for, more detail

WATCH: Making miners future fit

Michael Avery and guests discuss the future of SA mining amid the latest slump in commodity prices
1 day ago

Mark Cutifani hints at exit in 2022 as Anglo considers succession

CEO says board is thinking about succession as flagship mine in Peru heads for lift-off
21 hours ago

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Will the minerals department surprise us all with an exploration strategy?

Hope once again flares in the face of years of bitter experience that the junior and exploration companies will not be disappointed once more next ...
4 months ago

Prolonging mining means technology, economies of scale and infrastructure

The fourth industrial revolution is about technology preserving the mining sector in a new guise, and upskilling its workers asap
4 months ago
