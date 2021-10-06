Companies

WATCH: Local bonds lose steam in September

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg about the local bond market

06 October 2021 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/mandameeca
Picture: 123RF/mandameeca

Concern about US tapering and the Evergrande crisis have weighed on the bond market, with the all bond index losing 1.9%.

Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for more detail.

Evergrande to sell more than $5bn stake to Hopson Development

Both companies request trading halts before a big transaction
1 day ago

Hyper-reactive Asian shares slide amid high oil prices

Equities lose ground, reversing early gains, as analysts said high oil prices mean stocks are quick to react to any hint of bad news
Markets
2 hours ago

Weakening rand has analysts scratching their heads

The question is whereto now after breaching R15/$ for the first time in more than two months
Markets
14 hours ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.