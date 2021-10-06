Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Equites bounces back from Covid-19

Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan about the company’s half-year results

06 October 2021 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites Property Fund has bounced back from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industrial logistics park owner says its half-year distribution and net asset value per share have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, underpinned by resilient property portfolios in SA and the UK.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan for take on the performance.

Equites Property soars during Covid-19 as more people shop online

The distribution per share, the key performance metric for Reits, was up 5.3% to 78.38c, reaching pre-pandemic levels
Companies
15 hours ago

Equites recovers biggest part of Covid-19 rental relief

Only R6m left of the long-term help given over the relevant lease terms, Reit says
Companies
1 month ago

Equites executives crack a nod for commitment to share ownership

Management owns as much as 9% of real estate investment trust’s shares
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa-Sanlam asset manager’s BEE status puts it in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Kumba Iron Ore names Mpumi Zikalala as its new CEO
Companies / Mining
3.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie defends quality of bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
TymeBank to roll out 600 kiosks at TFG stores
Companies / Financial Services
5.
TFG sees opportunity in SA despite stagnant ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.