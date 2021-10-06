NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Equites bounces back from Covid-19
Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan about the company’s half-year results
06 October 2021 - 07:56
Equites Property Fund has bounced back from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The industrial logistics park owner says its half-year distribution and net asset value per share have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, underpinned by resilient property portfolios in SA and the UK.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan for take on the performance.
